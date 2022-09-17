See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Yuma, AZ
Dr. Elliott Snyder, OD

Optometry
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Elliott Snyder, OD

Dr. Elliott Snyder, OD is an Optometrist in Yuma, AZ. 

Dr. Snyder works at Aiello Eye Institute - Yuma in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snyder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yuma
    275 W 28th St Ste 2, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 222-3413
  2. 2
    Yuma Foothills
    11551 S Fortuna Rd Ste E, Yuma, AZ 85367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 222-3403
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 17, 2022
    Grate Dr. ,very carrying, frendly, infforamitiv. He will be my Dr!!
    Joe Gregory — Sep 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Elliott Snyder, OD
    About Dr. Elliott Snyder, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1881981231
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliott Snyder, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder works at Aiello Eye Institute - Yuma in Yuma, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Snyder’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

