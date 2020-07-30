Ellis Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ellis Thompson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ellis Thompson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY.
Ellis Thompson works at
Locations
Raymond G Shea MD Psc201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 587-8222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was kind and understanding as anyone could ask for. Very knowledgeable and listened to all I had to say and answered all my questions. Treated me in office and eased the pain in my knee until I can hav replacement in fall. HIGHLY reccommend Ellis.
About Ellis Thompson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770992430
Frequently Asked Questions
Ellis Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Ellis Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellis Thompson.
