Eloisa Abislaiman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Eloisa Abislaiman, NP

Eloisa Abislaiman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Eloisa Abislaiman works at Eloisa Abislaiman ARNP in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eloisa Abislaiman's Office Locations

    Eloisa Abislaiman ARNP, LLC
    16554 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 459-0926
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 18, 2020
    I've been with Eloisa for years. She is amazing! She is professional, caring and helpful. I highly recommend her!
    About Eloisa Abislaiman, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093843948
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eloisa Abislaiman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eloisa Abislaiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eloisa Abislaiman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Eloisa Abislaiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eloisa Abislaiman works at Eloisa Abislaiman ARNP in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Eloisa Abislaiman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Eloisa Abislaiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eloisa Abislaiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eloisa Abislaiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eloisa Abislaiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

