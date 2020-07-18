Eloisa Abislaiman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eloisa Abislaiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eloisa Abislaiman, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Eloisa Abislaiman, NP
Eloisa Abislaiman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Eloisa Abislaiman works at
Eloisa Abislaiman's Office Locations
-
1
Eloisa Abislaiman ARNP, LLC16554 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 459-0926
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eloisa Abislaiman?
I've been with Eloisa for years. She is amazing! She is professional, caring and helpful. I highly recommend her!
About Eloisa Abislaiman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1093843948
Frequently Asked Questions
Eloisa Abislaiman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Eloisa Abislaiman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eloisa Abislaiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eloisa Abislaiman works at
Eloisa Abislaiman speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Eloisa Abislaiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eloisa Abislaiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eloisa Abislaiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eloisa Abislaiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.