Dr. Eloise Potenza, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eloise Potenza, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Schenectady, NY.
Dr. Potenza works at
Locations
1
Center for Solutions1758 Union St, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 982-1274
2
Hollyhock Psychological Services5010 State Highway 30, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 576-8423
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and easy to talk to, seemed to ask all the right questions and was very relaxed and low-key, not overly stiff which was preferred.
About Dr. Eloise Potenza, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1922292622
Dr. Potenza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Potenza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Potenza works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Potenza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
