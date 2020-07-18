Elrah Gfeller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elrah Gfeller, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Elrah Gfeller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Elrah Gfeller works at
E. Flamingo Specialty2285 E Flamingo Rd Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 862-8226
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Elrah Gfeller?
VERY THOUGHTFUL AND CARING. LISTENS TO EVERYTHING YOU HAVE TO SAY AND WILL GIVE SUGGESTIONS FREELY
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1003090614
Elrah Gfeller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elrah Gfeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Elrah Gfeller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elrah Gfeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elrah Gfeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elrah Gfeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.