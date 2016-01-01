See All Clinical Psychologists in Miami, FL
Clinical Psychology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Elsa Marban, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Elsa Marban works at South Florida Case Management Services in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Case Management Services
    2264 Sw 7th St, Miami, FL 33135 (305) 631-0778
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Photo: Elsa Marban, PSY
    About Elsa Marban, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447294988
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elsa Marban, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elsa Marban is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Elsa Marban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Elsa Marban works at South Florida Case Management Services in Miami, FL. View the full address on Elsa Marban's profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Elsa Marban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elsa Marban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elsa Marban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elsa Marban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

