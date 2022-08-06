See All Psychologists in Miami, FL
Elsa Orlandini, PSY

Psychology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Elsa Orlandini, PSY is a Psychologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY.

Elsa Orlandini works at Miami Psychology Group in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Psychology Group Miami Location
    1 SE 3rd Ave Ste 3000, Miami, FL 33131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 205-6745
    Monday
    7:00am - 11:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 11:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 11:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 11:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 11:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 11:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 11:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Elsa Orlandini, PSY

Specialties
  • Psychology
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1780716035
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Citrus Health Network
Medical Education
  • CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Elsa Orlandini, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elsa Orlandini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Elsa Orlandini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elsa Orlandini works at Miami Psychology Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Elsa Orlandini’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Elsa Orlandini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elsa Orlandini.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elsa Orlandini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elsa Orlandini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

