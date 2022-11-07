Elton Miranda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elton Miranda, APRN
Overview of Elton Miranda, APRN
Elton Miranda, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Daytona Beach, FL.
Elton Miranda works at
Elton Miranda's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach P.A.1075 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 255-4596
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Elton Miranda, APRN is professional & caring. He was an RN first which makes him more understanding than multitudes of physicians that I have worked with & have seen in the past! He listens intently & I give him 10 stars ??
About Elton Miranda, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225436587
Frequently Asked Questions
Elton Miranda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elton Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Elton Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elton Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elton Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elton Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.