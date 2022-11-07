See All Nurse Practitioners in Daytona Beach, FL
Elton Miranda, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Overview of Elton Miranda, APRN

Elton Miranda, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Elton Miranda works at The Orthopedic Clinic in Daytona Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elton Miranda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach P.A.
    1075 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-4596
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Elton Miranda, APRN is professional & caring. He was an RN first which makes him more understanding than multitudes of physicians that I have worked with & have seen in the past! He listens intently & I give him 10 stars ??
    Donia DeWees, RN — Nov 07, 2022
    About Elton Miranda, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225436587
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elton Miranda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elton Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elton Miranda works at The Orthopedic Clinic in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Elton Miranda’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Elton Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elton Miranda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elton Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elton Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

