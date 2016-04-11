Dr. Blanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elva Blanks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elva Blanks, PHD is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Blanks works at
Locations
Kimberly Wright Ph.d. P.l.l.c.3295 N Drinkwater Blvd Ste 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 751-6335
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr. Blanks is a natural in her field. She has kept me connected and focused on what matters most in life. She doesn't change you, she helps you change yourself. I highly recommend Dr. Blanks. If you want the best, she is it (Seriously).
About Dr. Elva Blanks, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1871738005
Dr. Blanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanks.
