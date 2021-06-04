Elvira Prifti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elvira Prifti, APRN
Overview of Elvira Prifti, APRN
Elvira Prifti, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Elvira Prifti's Office Locations
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 3B, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, thorough, compassionate, and knowledgeable. Everything one could want or expect from their healthcare professional. She was especially understanding when I got emotional, and assured me we will get answers to my healthcare problems.
About Elvira Prifti, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942848429
Elvira Prifti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
