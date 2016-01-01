Elvira Walker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elvira Walker, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elvira Walker, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5855 E Naples Plz Ste 301, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (562) 861-9191
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Elvira Walker, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1902001126
Frequently Asked Questions
Elvira Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elvira Walker speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Elvira Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elvira Walker.
