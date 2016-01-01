Elvy Pettit, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elvy Pettit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elvy Pettit, PA
Overview of Elvy Pettit, PA
Elvy Pettit, PA is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC.
Elvy Pettit works at
Elvy Pettit's Office Locations
Salem Center The3080 Trenwest Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 283-5200
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Elvy Pettit, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972775427
Frequently Asked Questions
Elvy Pettit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elvy Pettit accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elvy Pettit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Elvy Pettit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elvy Pettit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elvy Pettit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elvy Pettit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.