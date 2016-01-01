See All Physicians Assistants in Winston Salem, NC
Elvy Pettit, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Elvy Pettit, PA

Elvy Pettit, PA is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC. 

Elvy Pettit works at Salem Center The in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elvy Pettit's Office Locations

    Salem Center The
    3080 Trenwest Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 283-5200
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Elvy Pettit, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972775427
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elvy Pettit, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elvy Pettit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elvy Pettit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elvy Pettit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elvy Pettit works at Salem Center The in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Elvy Pettit’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Elvy Pettit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elvy Pettit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elvy Pettit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elvy Pettit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

