See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in Commack, NY
Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC

Chiropractic Nutrition
4.8 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC is a Chiropractic Nutritionist in Commack, NY. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    66 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-0801
  2. 2
    One Integrative Wellness
    100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 307, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 299-9313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Autoimmune Diseases
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Autoimmune Diseases
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tursi?

    Jul 18, 2021
    Dr. Tursi is a pleasure to be with! She is kind, attentive, caring & down to earth :)
    — Jul 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tursi to family and friends

    Dr. Tursi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tursi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC.

    About Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Nutrition
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639625775
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tursi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tursi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tursi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tursi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tursi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tursi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elyse Tursi, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.