Eman Zedan
Eman Zedan is a Nurse Practitioner in Jersey City, NJ.
BHMG Hudson County Cardiovascular Care129 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 451-8867
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861929101
Eman Zedan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eman Zedan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eman Zedan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eman Zedan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.