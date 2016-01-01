See All Nurse Practitioners in Cleveland, OH
Emanuel Singleton, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Emanuel Singleton, NP

Emanuel Singleton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. 

Emanuel Singleton works at Oak Street Health Glenville in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emanuel Singleton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Glenville
    10553 Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 243-7112

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem

    About Emanuel Singleton, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1326357849
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emanuel Singleton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emanuel Singleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emanuel Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emanuel Singleton works at Oak Street Health Glenville in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Emanuel Singleton’s profile.

    Emanuel Singleton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emanuel Singleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emanuel Singleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emanuel Singleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

