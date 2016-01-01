See All Nurse Practitioners in Bronx, NY
Emilia Asare, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Emilia Asare, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Emilia Asare, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY. 

Emilia Asare works at Oak Street Health Simpson in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Simpson
    1024 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4299
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Emilia Asare?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Emilia Asare, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Emilia Asare, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Emilia Asare to family and friends

    Emilia Asare's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Emilia Asare

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Emilia Asare, NP.

    About Emilia Asare, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1891191987
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emilia Asare, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emilia Asare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emilia Asare has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Emilia Asare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emilia Asare works at Oak Street Health Simpson in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Emilia Asare’s profile.

    Emilia Asare has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emilia Asare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emilia Asare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emilia Asare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.