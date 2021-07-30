Emiliana Leyva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Emiliana Leyva, AGACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Del Sol Medical Center10301 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 595-9000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
NP Emiliana Leyva is a Godsend to patients. She will listen to your concerns, analyze your labs (not just review your current labs) and order additional diagnostic tests. She is determined to help her patients and to reassure them that what they are experiencing is real. I truly am grateful for her time. These are the type of medical professionals that should set an example of how patients should be treated. I look forward to my next appointment with NP Leyva.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245890136
