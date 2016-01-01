See All Physicians Assistants in Dayton, OH
Emily Ankrom, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dayton, OH. 

Emily Ankrom works at Digestive Specialists, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Springboro, OH and Huber Heights, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Specialists Inc
    4340 Clyo Rd Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45459 (937) 534-7330
  2. 2
    Digestive Specialists Inc
    77 W Eleanor Dr, Springboro, OH 45066 (937) 534-7330
  3. 3
    Digestive Specialists Inc
    1530 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45414 (937) 534-7330
  4. 4
    Digestive Specialists, Inc.
    5697 Shull Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424 (937) 534-7330
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Emily Ankrom, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962803890
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Ankrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Ankrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Ankrom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Ankrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Ankrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Ankrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

