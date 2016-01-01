Emily Ankrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Ankrom, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Ankrom, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dayton, OH.
Emily Ankrom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Specialists Inc4340 Clyo Rd Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 534-7330
-
2
Digestive Specialists Inc77 W Eleanor Dr, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 534-7330
-
3
Digestive Specialists Inc1530 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (937) 534-7330
-
4
Digestive Specialists, Inc.5697 Shull Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Directions (937) 534-7330
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Ankrom?
About Emily Ankrom, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962803890
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Ankrom accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Ankrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Ankrom works at
Emily Ankrom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Ankrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Ankrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Ankrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.