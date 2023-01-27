Emily Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Brooks, FNP-C
Overview of Emily Brooks, FNP-C
Emily Brooks, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Athens, GA.
Emily Brooks works at
Emily Brooks' Office Locations
Northeast Georgia Procedure Center1620 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 549-8114
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
Emily was awesome, caring, informative, patient, and professional. I didn't feel rushed. I would definitely recommend her to others.
About Emily Brooks, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750809687

Emily Brooks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Brooks.
