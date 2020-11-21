See All Nurse Practitioners in Kingwood, TX
Emily Brozgal, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Emily Brozgal, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Emily Brozgal, PMHNP

Emily Brozgal, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingwood, TX. 

Emily Brozgal works at Kingwood Psychiatry in Kingwood, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Emily Brozgal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kingwood Psychiatry
    19701 Kingwood Dr Bldg 3, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 358-5701
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Emily Brozgal?

    Nov 21, 2020
    I have been her patient for years! she’s so kind and caring. She’s very empathic and really tries to help. I highly recommend her!
    — Nov 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Emily Brozgal, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Emily Brozgal, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Emily Brozgal to family and friends

    Emily Brozgal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Emily Brozgal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Emily Brozgal, PMHNP.

    About Emily Brozgal, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881018265
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Brozgal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Brozgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Brozgal works at Kingwood Psychiatry in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Emily Brozgal’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Emily Brozgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Brozgal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Brozgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Brozgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Emily Brozgal, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.