Emily Brumfield, NP
Emily Brumfield, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS.
Neurology
2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216
(601) 984-5500
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Aetna
Ambetter
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
She is fantastic with my son who has epilepsy. She explains things clearly and never rushes us. She goes above and beyond for him. She has possibly found his medicine combination if he will take it as prescribed. She is always extremely pleasant and compassionate with him and me. He is 22 now but I still go in with him and she is still just as welcoming to me. She listens to how medication makes him feel and adjusts accordingly. I think she has figured out his personal medicine combination! We love her and she has given him/us hope for his future.
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1013103613
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Emily Brumfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patient reviews. Overall rating: 3.0
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Brumfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Brumfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.