See All Family Doctors in Bridgeport, CT
Emily Carter, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Emily Carter, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Emily Carter, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. 

Emily Carter works at Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Community Health Ctr
    968 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 330-6000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Emily Carter?

    Sep 30, 2020
    My visit on Friday, 9/25/2020 was very good, as usual. I have always found Dr Emily Carter to be so professional, extremely thorough and so calming and caring. I was so impressed with her after seeing her on a Saturday morning ' walk in' visit , a few years ago and I really liked her entire profile as a health practitioner that I continued to see her. I have been very happy with all my visits and I have found her to be very steady and consistent.
    Movia Carroll — Sep 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Emily Carter, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Emily Carter, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Emily Carter to family and friends

    Emily Carter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Emily Carter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Emily Carter, APRN.

    About Emily Carter, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477068773
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Carter works at Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Emily Carter’s profile.

    Emily Carter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Emily Carter, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.