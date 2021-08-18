Emily Cascio, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Cascio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Cascio, LPC
Emily Cascio, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA.
Heather L Howard, LPC321 Southfield Rd Ste 104, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 415-9180Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- LSU First
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Vantage Health Plan
I love going to see Mrs.Casio ! She tells it to me straight and isn’t afraid to call out my true insecurities in life and I need that. So thankful to finally have someone who understands me!
- Counseling
- English
- Louisiana Tech University
