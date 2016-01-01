See All Physicians Assistants in Redding, CA
Emily Caveza, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Emily Caveza, PA is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA. 

Emily Caveza works at North American Mental Health Services in Redding, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North American Mental Health Services
    1742 Oregon St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 646-7269
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    About Emily Caveza, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780140137
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Caveza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Caveza works at North American Mental Health Services in Redding, CA. View the full address on Emily Caveza’s profile.

    Emily Caveza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Caveza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Caveza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Caveza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

