Emily Cooper, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Emily Cooper, FNP

Emily Cooper, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD. 

Emily Cooper works at WESTVIEW URGENT CARE in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emily Cooper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westview Urgent Care
    5100 Buckeystown Pike Ste 186, Frederick, MD 21704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 23, 2019
    Emily is an intelligent and insightful practitioner. She listens well and does not rush through appointments. She is an empathetic and caring woman who truly wants the best possible outcomes for her patients. Her exams are very detailed and she asks the right questions to get to the heart of an issue. She is on top of her game and I trust her diagnostic and treatment skills without reservation.
    About Emily Cooper, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336667021
    Frequently Asked Questions

