Emily Coppedge, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Coppedge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Coppedge, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Emily Coppedge, NP
Emily Coppedge, NP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Emily Coppedge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Emily Coppedge's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Endocrinology505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Coppedge?
Emily is always attentive to our needs and listens to our concerns. We put our trust in her wholeheartedly and recommend her without reservation.
About Emily Coppedge, NP
- Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114301009
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Coppedge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Coppedge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Coppedge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Coppedge works at
6 patients have reviewed Emily Coppedge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Coppedge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Coppedge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Coppedge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.