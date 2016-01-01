See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Marcos, CA
Emily Ha, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Call for new patient details

Overview

Emily Ha, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Marcos, CA. 

Emily Ha works at Lifestance Health in San Marcos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifestance Health
    300 Rancheros Dr Ste 130, San Marcos, CA 92069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 279-1223
    Monday
    10:30am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 8:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Emily Ha, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093225823
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Ha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Emily Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Ha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Ha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

