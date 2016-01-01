Emily Crockett, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Crockett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Crockett, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Crockett, NP is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Emily Crockett works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Crockett?
About Emily Crockett, NP
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1366896656
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Crockett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Emily Crockett using Healthline FindCare.
Emily Crockett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Crockett works at
Emily Crockett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Crockett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Crockett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Crockett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.