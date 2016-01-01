See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Duluth, MN
Emily Davis, APRN

Gynecology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Emily Davis, APRN

Emily Davis, APRN is a Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Emily Davis works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emily Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amniotic Fluid Embolism
Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cholestasis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placental Abruption Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Toxoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    About Emily Davis, APRN

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1710545967
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Davis, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Davis works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Emily Davis’s profile.

    Emily Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.