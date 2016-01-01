See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Emily De La Rosa Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Emily De La Rosa

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Emily De La Rosa

Emily De La Rosa is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Emily De La Rosa works at University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Emily De La Rosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Medical Center
    707 N Alvernon Way Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-1640
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Emily De La Rosa?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Emily De La Rosa
How would you rate your experience with Emily De La Rosa?
  • Likelihood of recommending Emily De La Rosa to family and friends

Emily De La Rosa's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Emily De La Rosa

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Emily De La Rosa.

About Emily De La Rosa

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003116633
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Emily De La Rosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Emily De La Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Emily De La Rosa works at University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Emily De La Rosa’s profile.

Emily De La Rosa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily De La Rosa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily De La Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily De La Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Emily De La Rosa?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.