Emily De La Rosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emily De La Rosa
Overview of Emily De La Rosa
Emily De La Rosa is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Emily De La Rosa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Emily De La Rosa's Office Locations
-
1
University Medical Center707 N Alvernon Way Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 694-1640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily De La Rosa?
About Emily De La Rosa
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003116633
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily De La Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily De La Rosa works at
Emily De La Rosa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily De La Rosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily De La Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily De La Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.