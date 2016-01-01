Emily Dodge, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Dodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Dodge, NP
Overview
Emily Dodge, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in New London, WI.

Locations
ThedaCare Physicians New London1405 Mill St, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 276-4796Tuesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
About Emily Dodge, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1710558630
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
Frequently Asked Questions

