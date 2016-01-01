See All Family Doctors in New London, WI
Emily Dodge, NP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Emily Dodge, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in New London, WI. 

Emily Dodge works at ThedaCare Physicians New London in New London, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians New London
    1405 Mill St, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4796
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

About Emily Dodge, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1710558630
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London

