Emily Foltz Holland, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Foltz Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Foltz Holland, LMHC
Overview
Emily Foltz Holland, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Emily Foltz Holland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy833 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Foltz Holland?
About Emily Foltz Holland, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1528114329
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Foltz Holland accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Foltz Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Foltz Holland works at
Emily Foltz Holland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Foltz Holland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Foltz Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Foltz Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.