Emily Garber, NP

Pediatrics
Emily Garber, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Goshen, IN. 

Emily Garber works at Goshen Physicians Pediatrics in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Goshen Physicians Pediatrics
    1852 Ashburn Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray

Oct 13, 2016
When we first started taking our son to the Pediatrics he was apprehensive, after meeting Emily he warmed up and was behaving like he had known her his whole life. I can go in all day about the good qualities that Emily has but the one I like to point out the most is her patience with children and their parents. Sometimes when our littles one are ill we lose some of our logic and need reassurance as well.
JasonMay in New Paris, IN — Oct 13, 2016
About Emily Garber, NP

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1154656130
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

