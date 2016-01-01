See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Emily Ghilarducci, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Emily Ghilarducci, CNM

Emily Ghilarducci, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Emily Ghilarducci works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emily Ghilarducci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Office
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Emily Ghilarducci, CNM

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1497810881
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

