Emily Harker accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Harker, LPC
Overview
Emily Harker, LPC is a Counselor in Mount Laurel, NJ.
Locations
Amy G. Love MD301 BIRCHFIELD DR, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 520-3583
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Emily has been a great therapist for my daughter. She gives realistic advice, listens well, and is a great resource for parents.
About Emily Harker, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Harker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Emily Harker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Harker.
