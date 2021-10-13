Emily Hart, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Hart, MED
Emily Hart, MED is a Counselor in Coeur D Alene, ID.
Emily M. Hart, MED, LCPC1015 W Ironwood Dr Ste 200, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I worked with Emily as a patient for over two years and I have to say, she really helped be with my issues after a 17+ years in a toxic relationship that finally ended in divorce. She helped me to see myself through different eyes. Many times I cried and many others I stirred by anger, frustration or outright hatred. She help guide me to seeing what caused the issues, how I was reacting to them and how to quiet the internal critic and regain control of my life. Even though I am not currently in her care, I know that with a phone call I can reach out and she will be there to assist and guide as the situation requires it. It means a lot to know that someone is there to support you when you need it the most. Thank you for all your help Emily.
- Counseling
- English
- 1184790677
- Eastern Washington University
Emily Hart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Emily Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Hart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.