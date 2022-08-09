See All Family Doctors in Belleview, FL
Emily Hawkins, APRN

Family Medicine
4.8 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Emily Hawkins, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belleview, FL. They graduated from South University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Emily Hawkins works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care in Belleview, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Belleview 1
    10696 SE US Highway 441, Belleview, FL 34420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 245-1111
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 09, 2022
    I was VERY pleased to meet and see her. I wish she were at the office nearest me more often. She was very professional and helped me with my health issue.
    Adele — Aug 09, 2022
    About Emily Hawkins, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467972695
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • South University
    Medical Education

