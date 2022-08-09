Emily Hawkins, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Hawkins, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Hawkins, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belleview, FL. They graduated from South University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Emily Hawkins works at
Locations
Belleview 110696 SE US Highway 441, Belleview, FL 34420 Directions (352) 245-1111Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was VERY pleased to meet and see her. I wish she were at the office nearest me more often. She was very professional and helped me with my health issue.
About Emily Hawkins, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1467972695
Education & Certifications
- South University
Emily Hawkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Emily Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Hawkins.
