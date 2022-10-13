See All Physicians Assistants in San Diego, CA
Emily Jing, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Emily Jing, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA. 

Emily Jing works at Ian Purcell, Md, Phd in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ian Purcell MD Apc
    Ian Purcell MD Apc
7625 Mesa College Dr Ste 200A, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 223-2172

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 13, 2022
Dr Jing is not going to skip anything that is needed. I was so relieved. She ordered test to determine what was really going on. Might seem strange. But there is some relief, when we knew what is going on. At the end of the day Parkinson was the destroyer. And Dr Jing was on our team. Now I am on a journey that their is no cure for.
PJ Arellano — Oct 13, 2022
About Emily Jing, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154806487
Frequently Asked Questions

Emily Jing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Emily Jing works at Ian Purcell, Md, Phd in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Emily Jing’s profile.

