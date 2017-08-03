Dr. Emily Jones, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Jones, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
Northeastern Eye Institute - Honesdale626 Park St, Honesdale, PA 18431 Directions (570) 253-1720
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Jones. I've only seen her a few times, but she has always been very nice, knowledgeable, and extremely thorough. Every member of the office staff was also very nice, respectful, and helpful. This is an office that you can feel comfortable going to, (rather than dreading like some other offices), because you'll be treated well by everyone, and the Dr. is excellent.
About Dr. Emily Jones, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.