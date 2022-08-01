See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Emily Kelker, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Emily Kelker, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Emily Kelker works at Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel
    6331 Carmel Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2591
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Emily Kelker, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1710528328
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Kelker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Kelker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Kelker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Kelker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Kelker works at Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Emily Kelker’s profile.

    Emily Kelker has an average rating of 5.0 based on 1 review on Healthline FindCare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Kelker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Kelker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

