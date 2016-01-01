Emily Kern accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Kern, APRN
Overview of Emily Kern, APRN
Emily Kern, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Emily Kern works at
Emily Kern's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Care House Calls9510 Ormsby Station Rd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 327-9100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Kern?
About Emily Kern, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922653989
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Kern works at
Emily Kern has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Kern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.