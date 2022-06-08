See All Physicians Assistants in Williamsville, NY
Emily Kowalski

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Emily Kowalski is a Physician Assistant in Williamsville, NY. 

Emily Kowalski works at Highgate Medical Group in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highgate medical group
    1150 Youngs Rd Ste 104, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 636-7979
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 08, 2022
    Emily Kowalski is kind, smart and entirely effective. I am lucky to have found a provider of her caliber.
    Jun 08, 2022
    About Emily Kowalski

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811482714
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Kowalski is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Kowalski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Kowalski works at Highgate Medical Group in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Emily Kowalski’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Emily Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Kowalski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

