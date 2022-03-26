Emily Labonte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Labonte, FNP-BC
Overview of Emily Labonte, FNP-BC
Emily Labonte, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Emily Labonte's Office Locations
Boulder Crossing myGeneration Senior Clinic5230 Boulder Hwy Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89122 Directions (702) 940-1560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Emily always listens and takes a good care of my health. I’m very satisfied of her work. She is also always smiling.
About Emily Labonte, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336486182
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Labonte accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Labonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Emily Labonte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Labonte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Labonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Labonte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.