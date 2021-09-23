Emily Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Lee, FNP
Overview of Emily Lee, FNP
Emily Lee, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Emily Lee's Office Locations
Communitycare At Sandra Joy Anderson Comm Health1705 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702 Directions (512) 978-8400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable, listens to concerns, non judgmental/shaming if that’s an issue. A good experience overall.
About Emily Lee, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932415064
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Emily Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.