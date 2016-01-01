Emily Lindley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Lindley, MFT
Overview
Emily Lindley, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Emily Lindley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Care Associates Inc12264 El Camino Real Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 279-1223
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Lindley?
About Emily Lindley, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1467509265
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Lindley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Lindley works at
Emily Lindley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Lindley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Lindley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Lindley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.