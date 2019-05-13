Dr. Emily Lykins, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lykins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Lykins, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Evansville, IN.
Partners In Womens Health3700 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-7111
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Lykins has been a huge help to me. She has an excellent approach and gets me thinking about myself and my life. She works well with my schedule and clearly knows what she is doing. She is the best I have ever gone to, and I have tried out several in this field.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790098291
