Emily Mackovjak, FNP
Emily Mackovjak, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Emily Mackovjak's Office Locations
Novant Health Family Medicine Wrightsville Beach1721 Allens Ln Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-2933
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Emily Mackovjak, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1619382868
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Mackovjak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Mackovjak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Mackovjak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Mackovjak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Mackovjak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Mackovjak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.