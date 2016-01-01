See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Emily Matthews, APN

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Emily Matthews, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Emily Matthews works at Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion
    2301 N 29th St Ste 500, Philadelphia, PA 19132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7713
    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Emily Matthews, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1922504349
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
