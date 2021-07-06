See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Emily Maurer, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (5)
Overview of Emily Maurer, WHNP

Emily Maurer, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Emily Maurer works at Medstar Women's Care in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emily Maurer's Office Locations

    Medstar Women's Care
    9103 Franklin Square Dr Ste 305, Baltimore, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 777-7608
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 06, 2021
    Emily has taken care of everything that I needed! She is kind and really works hard to help with what she can! One of my favorite doctor’s!
    Jessica — Jul 06, 2021
    Emily Maurer's Office & Staff

    Experience with Emily Maurer

    About Emily Maurer, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265860514
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Maurer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Maurer works at Medstar Women's Care in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Emily Maurer’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Emily Maurer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Maurer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Maurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Maurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

