See All General Surgeons in Columbia, SC
Emily Parker, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Emily Parker, PA

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Columbia, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Emily Parker, PA

Emily Parker, PA is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. 

Emily Parker works at MUSC Health Surgical Associates Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emily Parker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Surgical Associates Columbia Medical Park NE
    114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 430, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Emily Parker?

    Photo: Emily Parker, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Emily Parker, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Emily Parker to family and friends

    Emily Parker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Emily Parker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Emily Parker, PA.

    About Emily Parker, PA

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1952844623
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Parker, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Parker works at MUSC Health Surgical Associates Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Emily Parker’s profile.

    Emily Parker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.